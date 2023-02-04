Morgan Stanley Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $45.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Pfizer stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
