Morgan Stanley Increases 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $11.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

TWOU stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 2U by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

