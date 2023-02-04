Morgan Stanley Increases 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $11.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

2U Price Performance

TWOU stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 2U by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

