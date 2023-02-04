Morgan Stanley Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $543.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $518.00 to $543.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.10.
MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %
MSCI stock opened at $567.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.42.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
About MSCI
MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.
