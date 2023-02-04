Morgan Stanley Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $543.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $518.00 to $543.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.10.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $567.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.42.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.