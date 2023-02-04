Morgan Stanley Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $130.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

