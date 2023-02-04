Morgan Stanley Upgrades Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.17.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

