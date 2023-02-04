Morningside Venture Investment Sells 30,000 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,632,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,923,981.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $342,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $544,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $41,514.06.

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KZR stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 595.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.