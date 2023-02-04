MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety accounts for about 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $59,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,405,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $140.35 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

