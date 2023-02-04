MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($246.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTX opened at €230.50 ($250.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($240.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of 52.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €189.50.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.