Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $10,136,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $414.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.85.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

