Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

