Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

SLAB stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

