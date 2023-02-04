Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,690,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

F stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

