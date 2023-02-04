Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of XPEL worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 688,498 shares in the company, valued at $51,947,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,971 shares of company stock worth $7,814,070 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

