Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $158.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Stories

