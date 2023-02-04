Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Xperi worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 59.5% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 222.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 13.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 115.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of XPER opened at $10.33 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.