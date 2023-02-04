Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 30.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 60,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

STAA opened at $77.97 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.