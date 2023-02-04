My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Hits $950,976.07 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $950,976.07 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.42 or 0.01423671 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015211 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.01710395 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,777 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.