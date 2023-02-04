MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of MYX opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 2.97. MYCELX Technologies has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.97.
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.