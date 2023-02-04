MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MYX opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 2.97. MYCELX Technologies has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($1.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.97.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.