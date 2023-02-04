Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 10.4%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) was up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 290,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 452,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 1,063.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

