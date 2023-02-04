National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

