National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.
National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
