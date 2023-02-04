Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0628 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $1,117.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00230025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00100833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,431,497 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.