NEM Price Reaches $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a total market cap of $368.49 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

