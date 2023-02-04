Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
