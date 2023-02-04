Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

