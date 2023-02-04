New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.91%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.