New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.91%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.
New Jersey Resources Price Performance
New Jersey Resources stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08.
New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.
Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.