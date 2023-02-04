New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 876,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.14.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

