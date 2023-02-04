Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 15th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.