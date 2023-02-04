Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Shares of NXST opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

