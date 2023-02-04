NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 646,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 568.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

