Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 52 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.05 on Friday, reaching $472.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,264. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

