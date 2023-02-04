Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,330. The stock has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.