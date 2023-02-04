Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 1,409,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

