Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 1.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $19.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.00. The stock had a trading volume of 425,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,677. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $690.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.55.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

