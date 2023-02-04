NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.54.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

