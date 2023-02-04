North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,814 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the period. EVERTEC accounts for approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of EVERTEC worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). EVERTEC had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

