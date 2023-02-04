North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

