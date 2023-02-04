North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,931,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE AME opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.
In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
