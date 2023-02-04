North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,931,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

