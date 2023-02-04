North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

KMB opened at $131.26 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

