North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PTC worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,043,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

