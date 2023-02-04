North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,589.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $184.70.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 355,525 shares worth $26,240,291. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

