North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

