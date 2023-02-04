North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 465,629 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,629 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 731,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 609,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.