Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.61. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 42,500 shares.

Northern Graphite Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of C$77.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.48 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

