Novartis AG (NVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 3.4694 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18.

Novartis has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.