Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152,699 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $83,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

