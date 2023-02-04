Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.1887 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,286,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,823,000 after purchasing an additional 364,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 71.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,463,000 after purchasing an additional 305,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 185,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

