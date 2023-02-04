NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00427613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.35 or 0.29172795 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00451606 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars.

