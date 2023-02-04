Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $12.11 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.