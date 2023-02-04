Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $12.11 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.