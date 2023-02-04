Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NUO opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

