Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NUO opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.34.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
