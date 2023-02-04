NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWFFF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

About NWF Group

