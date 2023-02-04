NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $344.90 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $52.30 or 0.00224112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $344.90 million and approximately $87,327.97 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io."

